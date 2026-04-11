The Transfer Portal Update: Ole Miss MBB and WBB Dominating With Multiple Commitments

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining active this offseason amid roster reconstruction for both the men's and women's programs in April.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. have quickly assembled arguably the No. 1 Transfer Portal haul on the women's basketball front spearheaded by an early commitment from Tennessee's Talaysia Cooper.

"Talaysia is a key piece to this reload here at Ole Miss," said McPhee-McCuin. "I've known her since she was in 9th grade and I've always been a fan of her game. There's no doubt in my mind, Coop will thrive with a fresh start and reach her peak to compete at the highest level and prepare for her future as a pro."

Cooper is ranked as the fourth best transfer in the portal this off season, according to ESPN. This is the second season in a row in which McPhee-McCuin has secured a top-5 impact player in the transfer portal, signing 2026 SEC Newcomer of the Year in Cotie McMahon.

The Turbeville, South Carolina, native led the Lady Volunteers last season in points (16.0), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7) per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds to earn All-SEC Second Team honors for the second consecutive year.

Along with Cooper headlining the Transfer Portal haul, Ole Miss has also added:

- F Emily Howard (Boise State)

- F Maya Anderson (San Jose State)

- G Knisha Godfrey (Florida)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Ole Miss men's basketball landed its first commitment on Friday afternoon following the addition of Pittsburgh Panthers Roman Siulepa.

The talented bucket-getter started all 33 games in his freshman season after posting averages of 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

He pulled down just under three offensive rebounds per game and led the ACC in offensive rebounding during conference play (3.8) amid a strong campaign in 2025-26.

NEWS: Pitt transfer Roman Siulepa has committed to Ole Miss, agent Daniel Moldovan tells DraftExpress.



The Australian freshman averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27 minutes in the ACC.



Ex-rugby player brings the type of toughness and physicality Chris Beard covets. pic.twitter.com/VQXYXwssiM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 10, 2026

Siulepa is an Australia native where he has a rugby background - playing it and basketball as a youngster prior to shifting full focus to hoops.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has also suited up in international play experience - leading Australia to a sixth-place finish at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup where he logged averages averaging 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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