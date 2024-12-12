2024 AP All-SEC Team Includes a Handful of Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels' season may have only led to a bowl game as a full team, but on Wednesday, a handful of individual Rebels were named to AP’s All-SEC Teams for the 2024 season.
The Rebels saw four members be named to USA Today’s All-SEC Team last week, and the same four find themselves in AP’s First Team All-SEC selections.
These members include Jaxson Dart (QB), Tre Harris (WR), Walter Nolen (DT/DL), and Princley Umanmielen (DL).
Dart earned these honors due to his spectacular season where he totaled career highs across the board with a conference-leading 3,875 yards with a 68.6 completion percentage. He also totaled 25 touchdowns in the air while only throwing six interceptions.
Not only was Dart an aerial threat, but his rushing was also a key component to the Rebels' success. Dart scrambled for 452 yards and three touchdowns on the year, averaging four yards per carry.
Along with Dart is his No. 1 target in Tre Harris who put together his first collegiate thousand-yard campaign despite missing extensive amounts of time with injury. Harris may have only appeared in eight games for the Rebels this season, but that did not stop him from racking in 60 receptions, 1,030 yards and seven touchdown grabs.
While the Ole Miss offense is known for being flashy and high-powered, their newly acquired defensive side was a big reason the Rebels reached nine wins this year.
A leading part of this was the defensive line. Nolen is likely a one-and-done at Ole Miss, and the former No. 1 transfer and recruit put up a very strong year as he totaled 48 tackles, his first double digit TFL season with 14, six sacks, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
However, Nolen was not the only probable one-and-done defensive lineman wreaking havoc on offenses. Umanmielen showcased one of his best years of college football for Ole Miss as the Florida transfer ended the season with 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Umanmielen accomplished these stats despite missing a couple games due to a lower body injury suffered in Ole Miss' first SEC game. After returning from the injury report, he turned in three consecutive multi-sack games.
The Rebels were also represented on the AP All-SEC Second Team as well.
Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr is another member of the elite transfer class on the defensive side. The first year Rebels linebacker was a motivator on the field and totaled 88 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and his first career interception which came in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.
Along with Paul, another new face found himself on the second team as defensive back Trey Amos also had one of his best collegiate seasons this year. The Alabama transfer put up career highs with 47 tackles (36 solo), as well as 13 passes defended, three TFLs and three interceptions.
While this high-powered team may have not achieved the goal they wanted with a College Football Playoff berth, there is one last chance for them to play together as they take on Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Jacksonville, Florida.