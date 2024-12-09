Four Ole Miss Football Rebels Earn Postseason All-SEC Honors
The Ole Miss Rebels came into the 2024 season with aspirations of a National Championship, and while that dream is no longer in fruition, four Rebels players still earned their way onto the All-SEC Team that was announced on Monday by USA Today.
On the offensive side, senior quarterback Jaxson Dart was named the All-SEC quarterback as he posted career highs in passing yards (3,875), completion percentage (68.6) and touchdowns (25).
Dart's No. 1 target in wide receiver Tre Harris was also a part of the All-SEC Team after he posted his first collegiate 1,000-yard season while racking up 60 receptions and seven touchdowns despite only appearing in eight games as he dealt with a lower body injury. The senior wideout also just announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft this upcoming spring with a high possibility that he could land within the first three rounds.
While the high-powered Rebels offense certainly helped Ole Miss, this team is nothing with the defense, specifically the defensive line as two transfer lineman found their way into the All-SEC honors as well.
Walter Nolen is the first lineman on the list, and in his first season as a Rebel, the former No. 1 recruit and No. 1 transfer made his presence known. The junior nose tackle recorded career highs across the board with 48 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks along with three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Along with Nolen is another first-year Rebel in edge rusher Princely Umanimelen. The Florida Gators transfer also had a career year, setting new highs in TFLs (13) and sacks (10.5).
Like Harris, Umanmielen missed some time with a lower body injury suffered against Kentucky, but he made up for it as once he returned from injury, recording three consecutive multi-sack games against Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia.
All four of these athletes are expected to exit college football and enter their name into the NFL Draft, but their time with the Rebels was most definitely deserving of these All-SEC honors. The Rebels' final action of the season will come on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida, in the Gator Bowl where Ole Miss will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 6:30 p.m. CT.