Nine Ole Miss Rebels Earn 2024 All-SEC Honors

A whopping nine Ole Miss football players earned All-SEC honors on Tuesday.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 29, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of the College Football Playoff this season, but that doesn't mean their players had a bad year. In fact, many of them were among the best in the Southeastern Conference at their respective positions.

On Tuesday, the conference office announced its 2024 All-SEC teams as voted on by the league's head coaches. The Rebels saw nine players make the three teams, the second most among member schools. Georgia had the most selections with 13.

In First Team selections, the Rebels and Alabama led the way with four players apiece. You can view the Ole Miss players who made the cut below.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

QB Jaxson Dart

DL Walter Nolen

DL Princely Umanmielen

DB Trey Amos

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

LB Chris "Pooh" Paul

THIRD TEAM ALL-SEC

WR Tre Harris

DL Jared Ivey

DL Suntarine Perkins

DL JJ Pegues

Among the first team selections, quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way for Ole Miss this season. He posted a career-high in completion percentage (68.6%), passing yards (3,875) and passing touchdowns (25) with just six interceptions. His 177.7 passer rating ranks second among FBS quarterbacks, trailing only Indiana's Kurti Rouke.

The final three players on the first team for Ole Miss are all new faces in Oxford this season who came in via the transfer portal. Nolen joined the team from the Texas A&M Aggies, Umanmielen was an addition from the Florida Gators, and Amos came by way of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nolen posted 48 total tackles (25 solo) and 14 tackles for loss alongside 6.5 sacks this season. Umanmielen joined with 13 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, and Amos hauled in three interceptions alongside 47 total tackles.

These players helped Ole Miss secure nine regular season wins, and the Rebels will look for their third 10-plus-win season in four years on Jan. 2 when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. Kickoff in that game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

