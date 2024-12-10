Nine Ole Miss Rebels Earn 2024 All-SEC Honors
The Ole Miss Rebels fell short of the College Football Playoff this season, but that doesn't mean their players had a bad year. In fact, many of them were among the best in the Southeastern Conference at their respective positions.
On Tuesday, the conference office announced its 2024 All-SEC teams as voted on by the league's head coaches. The Rebels saw nine players make the three teams, the second most among member schools. Georgia had the most selections with 13.
In First Team selections, the Rebels and Alabama led the way with four players apiece. You can view the Ole Miss players who made the cut below.
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
QB Jaxson Dart
DL Walter Nolen
DL Princely Umanmielen
DB Trey Amos
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
LB Chris "Pooh" Paul
THIRD TEAM ALL-SEC
WR Tre Harris
DL Jared Ivey
DL Suntarine Perkins
DL JJ Pegues
Among the first team selections, quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way for Ole Miss this season. He posted a career-high in completion percentage (68.6%), passing yards (3,875) and passing touchdowns (25) with just six interceptions. His 177.7 passer rating ranks second among FBS quarterbacks, trailing only Indiana's Kurti Rouke.
The final three players on the first team for Ole Miss are all new faces in Oxford this season who came in via the transfer portal. Nolen joined the team from the Texas A&M Aggies, Umanmielen was an addition from the Florida Gators, and Amos came by way of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Nolen posted 48 total tackles (25 solo) and 14 tackles for loss alongside 6.5 sacks this season. Umanmielen joined with 13 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, and Amos hauled in three interceptions alongside 47 total tackles.
These players helped Ole Miss secure nine regular season wins, and the Rebels will look for their third 10-plus-win season in four years on Jan. 2 when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. Kickoff in that game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.