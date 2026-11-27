OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to meet for the 123rd time on Friday to settle the latest chapter of the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels are seeking their eighth win of the season, while the Bulldogs are looking to clinch a bowl berth with their sixth win of the year.

In the series that dates all the way back to 1901, Ole Miss holds a 67-49-6 edge over Mississippi State, including a 25-14-3 mark in Oxford. The Rebels have also won the three matchups with their last loss in the rivalry coming in 2022.

In episode 115 of The Rebel Rundown , Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis previews the matchup and what to expect from both sides of the in-state rivals.

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What Pete Golding said about Mississippi State

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and Wofford Terriers head coach Shawn Watson shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I am anticipating (Mississippi State’s) best,” Golding said of the Bulldogs this week. “This is one of those games where it's a play-in game for them as well and what it means not just from the head coaching standpoint, but the players and everything else. They're going to try every way humanly possible to win the football game. I think the biggest thing to our players is what you see on tape prior to this game is not what you're going to see on Friday. There is going to be a different energy.

They are going to scheme everything they possibly can. They are going to try to steal every possession they possibly can. Forget what you see on tape and I mentioned that last night. They're going to come in here ready to roll. This game means a lot to them as well, so we're going to have to be at our best. We need really good preparation this week and have good plans in all three phases and go out there and execute at a high level. It's going to take it.”

“I think when you add 51 new guys to a team that aren't from this state, that weren't recruited here out of high school and things like that for them to understand the history of it. We have 18 guys (coaches) in the room from outside of our team that played here decided to come back here.There is nobody that loves Ole Miss more than Tom Luke. When he gets up there, he gets fired up. He gets into it. I think they got a really good idea, yesterday evening, of not only what it means to our former alumni, but for the people of this state and also how it impacts the next 40 to 50 years. What this game means to all of our alumni and all of our boosters.”

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