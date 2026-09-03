3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss’s Week 1 Game Against Louisville

On Sept. 6, No. 9 Ole Miss will open the season against No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a ranked, neutral-site matchup.

For a ranked matchup this early in the year, the Rebels will have three specific matchups that will ultimately decide whether they start 1-0 or stumble into their brutal six-ranked-opponent schedule.

Many factors will decide this game: Ole Miss' offensive line vs. Louisville's defensive seven, the Cardinals' ground game vs. a rebuilt Rebels defense, and two quarterbacks making their first season opener as the starter.

Ole Miss's Offensive Line vs. Louisville's Defensive Front

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Louisville's defensive line being considered one of their strengths, Ole Miss' offensive line needs to be prepared.

Slowing down Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy will likely be the foundation of the defensive game plan. Making it that much more important for the offensive line to be more than ready, stressing the importance of the returning interior trio.

The Rebels will be leaning on returners Patrick Kutas, Brycen Sanders, and Delano Townsend to try to neutralize the Cardinals' pressure. However, Ole Miss' right tackle remains questionable and could be an issue against a defensive front this experienced.

If Louisville wins this matchup, they'll be taking both the passing game and running lanes for a Heisman-caliber running back.

Isaac Brown vs. Ole Miss's Rebuilt Defense

Isaac Brown has been a focal point of Louisville's offense for the past several seasons, serving as a real test for this team's defense.

In 2024, Cardinals running back Isaac Brown became the first true freshman in program history to run for 1,000 yards and has remained the engine of their offense since.

Ole Miss allowed the 48th-most yards per game and ranked only 54th nationally in sacks per game, just average marks for a team of this caliber. However, Pete Golding has turned to the transfer portal to retool this defense; Week one will be the first real test for the roster overhaul.

If the Rebels can contain Brown early on, it will prevent Louisville from controlling the clock and tempo, allowing Ole Miss' explosive offense to score rapidly.

Trinidad Chambliss vs. Lincoln Kienholz

While Trinidad Chambliss started a majority of last season for the Rebels, it's technically both these signal-callers' first time opening the season as the starter.

The SEC Newcomer of the Year, Trinidad Chambliss, made a splash in his first D1 football season, leading the SEC in passing yards and finishing eighth in Heisman voting. Now with a full season of starting experience under his belt, Chambliss looks to make a bigger impact in year two.

Lincoln Kienholz will be going through this season with an underdog story, transferring from Ohio State and making his first career start for Louisville after attempting only 36 passes in three seasons as a backup.

While this is the most lopsided starting-experience mismatch Ole Miss will see all year, the new-starter uncertainty can go either way in a season opener.

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