Three Reasons Why Ole Miss Football Will Defeat the LSU Tigers in Massive Matchup
In a matchup that always delivers, No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 4 LSU in a Top-15 SEC showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. continue preparation for the critical conference battle with the program gearing up for a challenge in Oxford.
"LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there. So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country," Kiffin said.
"You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home. Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.
"These guys have one of the best rosters in America and also some veteran players coming in when you add portal guys on top of all the great high school players. It’s a big challenge. We’re excited for it."
How can Ole Miss walk away with an SEC win to remain undefeated in 2025?
Three Reasons Ole Miss Will Win:
No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Checking the Boxes
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been sensational ever since taking over starting duties under center while starter Austin Simmons nurses an ankle injury.
Chambliss has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the Division II All-American transfer - zero turnovers. He hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
For the LSU defense, the Tigers have been sensational.
The unit has reached elite status after giving up roughly 9.5 points per game, but with a true dual-threat quarterback under center, can Chambliss cause problems?
No. 2: Question Marks Surrounding LSU's Offense
The LSU offense has struggled in 2025 while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looks to get back on track after dealing with a nagging torso injury.
Despite the LSU defense intercepting Florida quarterback DJ Lagway five times in Week 3, the LSU offense only put 20 points on the board while escaping with a 10-point win over a now 1-3 Florida Gators team.
The elite LSU defense has set the tone this season for the Tigers, but with a lack of complementary football, it's been a struggle out the gate despite a 4-0 record.
The spot where Ole Miss' defense can expose the LSU offense is in the trenches - primarily at the right tackle position.
Ole Miss defensive weapon Suntarine Perkins can wreak havoc, and when lined up on the right side against LSU tackle Weston Davis, could be in line for a big day.
The main message: LSU's offense remains in search of an identity across the first four games of the season and continues looking to find answers with the offensive line.
No. 3: Fast Start Could Make LSU Pay
The LSU Tigers have been sluggish offensively in 2025, but it's been primarily in the first quarter with slow starts plaguing the program.
In matchups against Clemson and Florida, the Tigers totaled less than 100 yards combined in the first quarter across three drives in each game.
Week 1: Clemson
- 6 plays for 36 yards: Punt
- 2 plays for11 yards: Fumble
- 5 plays for 24 yards: Punt
Week 3: Florida
- 3 plays for 6 yards: Punt
- 3 plays for 9 yards: Punt
- 3 plays for 1 yard: Punt
LSU is averaging less than four yards per play offensively which would rank them around No. 125 in the country.
For Ole Miss, if the Rebels can get off to a quick start with their up-tempo offense and get on the scoreboard in the first quarter, it could be a cause for concern on the LSU sideline.
"Their tempo is the best in the league, so you have to get lined up, and in some instances, it keeps you from doing too much," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. "You got to get your cleats in the ground. You've got to be fundamentally sound."
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
