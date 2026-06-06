5 Vanderbilt Players Ole Miss Fans Need to Know for Next Season

Each year, rosters change, and talent comes and goes, especially in college football. With the Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores’ two-year break from each other, each player might have a surprise up their sleeve.

The last time the Rebels and Commodores stepped on the same field was in 2023, when Ole Miss hosted Vanderbilt in a 33-7 win. The players who remained with their specific program would have been freshmen with little to no time on the field.

But there are Commodores ready to give the Rebels a challenge in the matchup this October.

Jared Curtis, QB

Vanderbilt University freshman quarterback Jared Curtis throws in practice at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter the circumstance, quarterbacks matter, but who is Jared Curtis and what is he expected to do for the Commodores?

A Tennessee native, the quarterback came in as a five-star prospect and is labeled as one of Vanderbilt's biggest recruits in program history. In his senior season at Nashville Christian, he led his team to its second state championship, throwing for 2,073 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On his feet, he ran for 614 yards and nailed 11 touchdowns.

He is gifted at finding different corners of the field with accurate passes; pressure is no question for him, and he plays with immense pocket awareness and strong athleticism. He is expected to make a smooth transition from Diego Pavia, seeking to distribute a high level of success for the Commodores.

Martel Hight, CB

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A career-long Commodore, Martel Hight knows the ins and outs of Vandy football and expects to make a strong impact for their 2026 campaign.

The cornerback might be the Commodores' best all-around athlete. In his time at Vanderbilt, he has completed 106 tackles, 77 of which are solo, and seven interceptions.

Hight also has two touchdowns on his belt as he typically plays three positions for Vandy. He serves offensively as a wide receiver, as well as the Commodores’ main punt returner. Understanding both sides of the field allows him to excel in each role and predict what comes next.

If the Rebels want to beat Vandy, they need to beat Hight. Deuce Alexander and Hight will be a matchup to watch.

Jordan Matthews, CB

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley tries to hold off Vanderbilt cornerback Jordan Matthews | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since joining Vanderbilt, Jordan Matthews has made tremendous statistics, just from low single digits to high double digits in tackles alone. Last season, Matthews was responsible for 19 tackles, 17 on his own, and a forced fumble.

He has spent his entire career in the SEC, playing his first two seasons at Tennessee. Matthews takes up so much space; his size and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the SEC. Once again, Vandy grabbed another versatile player; he can line up as either a cornerback or a safety, making that athleticism stretch far beyond what is usually given.

Against Ole Miss, Matthews could provide a hold-up against talented receivers and ultimately eliminate deep shots, changing the trajectory of the game.

Junior Sherrill, WR

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is tackles by Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq after catching a pass during the first quarter | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is Vanderbilt's offensive guy; Sherrill is the most adaptable player, requiring nothing but a ball in the air. It doesn't need to be a perfect throw or a perfect situation; he has clearly shown he is quick enough to find the first down in a pinch.

His agility pushes opposing defenses to struggle to stay near him, even when they can read the route. When it comes to sizing up Ole Miss, the Commodores' main goal will be getting Sherrill the ball. If he finds himself in a one-on-one matchup early in the game, the defense will have a hard time playing.

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander recovers a fumble by Junior Sherrill during the first quarter against Tennessee | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sedrick Alexander is a strong player. He might not be the most well-known running back in the SEC, but he is one of the toughest. He continuously proves this with his ability to run through impact, taking a small gain three yards further as he runs through contact.

Just like Matthews, Alexander stuck to the Commodores, with a career of 1,524 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 571 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. His statistics clearly indicate his strength in rushing, which alerts the Rebel defense to the need for a strong player across from Alexander.

Alexander is an explosive and notable running back for the Commodores and serves as a symbol of consistency within a program that has been anything but consistent. He flourished under Pavia, but now he is ready to lead Curtis and further grow the program.

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Will Sheppard pulls in a touchdown catch over Mississippi Rebels cornerback Miles Battle during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium. | George Walker IV-Imagn Images

No matter which player appears on the field, with the consistently changing rosters, the Rebels will have to take note of these athletes in their games leading up to the matchup.

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