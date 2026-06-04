Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: the Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Ole Miss Rebels are having lots of off-season success, most notably the retention of star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

But Chambliss is not the only strong suit for the Rebels’ plan of another College Football Playoff appearance.

With transfers and returners, both Vanderbilt Commodores and Ole Miss have an exciting season ahead of them. But the biggest question remains: who will make the biggest difference in the game?

Transfer Trial

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What could be the most important matchup in the Ole Miss versus Vanderbilt Game is between Suntarine Perkins and Beau Johnson.

Perkins has consistently proven himself vital to Ole Miss’ defense as an all-around package with speed, athleticism, and versatility, which gives him the ability to play both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.

In his sophomore season, he tallied up 10.5 sacks, tying himself for second in single-season school history. He still managed a strong 2025 season with a total of 81 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Going into his senior season, he only has himself to beat.

That is where North Dakota State offensive tackle transfer Beau Johnson. Johnson is projected as a key offensive lineman who is mandatory for Vanderbilt to protect the pack from defenders like Perkins before they get in.

Last season, Johnson started all 13 games for NSDU and is listed as versatile in his biography, playing at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle.

Ole Miss can move Perkins where he is needed; all Johnson has to do is identify where he is heading. Perkins' speed will prove a challenge for Vanderbilt. Johnson’s job is to seal the edge, force Perkins inside, and prevent any negative plays.

As a transfer, Johnson will have a good SEC welcome that continues past the Ole Miss game.

Returning Strength

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kewan Lacy is coming into 2026 as one of the strongest running backs in the country following his 2025 season, in which he rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns. After all his accomplishments leading into this season.

If Lacy reaches the second level, Nick Rinaldi steps in. The linebacker has a strong career led by his 2024 statistics, but in 2025, the Commodore had 47 catches, 20 of which were solo. Rinaldi is known for his quick diagnosis of plays and attacking the line of scrimmage.

Rinaldi's game is strongest at tackling, run defense, tackles for loss, and quarterback pressure. His best performances come against high-quality opponents, especially strong SEC teams.

The matchup is not a simple speed-versus-speed one, but rather, it's about Lacy's explosiveness and ability to create big plays versus Rinaldi's instincts, angles, and tackling ability.

A High Ranked Duo

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Probably one of the most notable matchups for the game is between Vanderbilt's best cover cornerback, Martel Hight, and Ole Miss' top returning receiver, Deuce Alexander.

Alexander is entering the 2026 season as the Rebels' No. 1 receiver following his 2025 campaign with 44 catches and nearly 680 yards. He is expected to become Chambliss' primary target and primary for passing attacks as the Rebels lost several veteran receivers.

The Rebel wide receiver is known for his body control on questionable catches, his ability to force separation in man coverage, and his explosiveness off the line.

With 10 starts last season, he recorded 35 tackles and four interceptions, and is an asset in the return game. Hight is known as an elite athlete with playmaking ability that makes him one of the most dangerous defensive backs.

Alexander will be hard to keep up with for the entire game, but Hight's speed and ball skills give him the ability to challenge and push Alexander.

If Alexander proves himself early in the game, Vanderbilt might push to his side to dedicate more defenders to the standout. It all comes down to who can get more plays to find success in the game.

With a multitude of interesting matchups on the horizon, the Rebels and Commodores' are no exception. Vanderbilt, without a doubt, will come out with talent from each corner, pushing the Rebels to rely on players like Alexander and Lacy.

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