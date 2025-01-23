A Look Ahead: Underrated Rebels Looking to Excel at The Next Level
The Ole Miss Rebels' unfortunate end to the season saw a handful of Rebels take the field for the final time before entering the next level.
While this departing class is led by some big time names, there are some members of Oxford that have escaped the limelight but could still make a major impact at in the NFL.
One of the most overlooked players coming out of Oxford is Jared Ivey. The senior defensive lineman racked up 42 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, really breaking out and becoming a dominant force for the Ole Miss defense.
Ivey is now a projected third round draft pick around pick 78 according to NFL Draft Buzz and has been listed as high as a first rounder, but he still has time to prove himself through the Senior Bowl and the draft combine later this year.
Ole Miss is also seeing the departure of fan favorite JJ Pegues, also known as "The Mayor." The Oxford native transferred back home after two seasons at Auburn, and since his return, he has grown into a very solid defensive tackle, racking up 42 tackles, 14 TFLs and 3 sacks in his final season at Ole Miss.
Pegues was also used as an offensive threat in multiple packages. The former tight end was used as an extra blocker in the run game at the edge of the offensive line or fullback, while also accumulating carries throughout the season, finishing with 7 touchdowns on 21 attempts. Pegues is a projected fifth round selection around the No. 170 overall pick and will most likely be used as a rotational piece and add depth to a squad, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
Offensively, the Rebels have some high talent guys, most notably being Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris, but in Harris' absence this year due to injury, Ole Miss saw two wideouts take on a major role, both of whom are looking to move onto the NFL.
First is Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. who transferred to Ole Miss after two seasons with South Carolina. While Wells has not officially made an announcement that he is moving on to the next level, he has accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl, likely signaling his departure.
In what could be his only season in Oxford, Wells was widely regarded as wide receiver No. 2 behind Harris, finishing the season with 28 receptions, 553 yards and 6 touchdown grabs.
While the season totals may be slightly underwhelming for a junior to declare for the draft, he has shown extreme upside, and according to NFL Draft Buzz, Wells could be seen going in the fifth round around the No. 170 pick.
Along side him was Jordan Watkins, a fifth-year senior who spent three seasons as a Rebel after transferring from Louisville. Watkins started the year with an injury, giving the spotlight to Cayden Lee to open the campaign, but once he returned, his and Dart's deep ball connection came back with it.
Watkins was a constant deep threat, creating separation with his combination of route running and explosive speed. Watkins racked up 49 receptions, 909 yards and 9 touchdowns this season on his way to breaking the single game record for most receiving yards and most touchdowns in a blowout win over Arkansas.
Watkins is a projected underrated free agent (UDFA), but he could be taken in later rounds, if a team takes a shot on him.
These now former Rebels are all looking to make big impacts for their future teams, and with the NFL Draft approaching in April, a handful of Ole Miss players will begin their respective journeys as they look for the ultimate goal of winning the Lombardi Trophy and cementing their legacies on the biggest stage.