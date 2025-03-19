A New Era: Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons Ready to Lead at Quarterback in Oxford
The Ole Miss Rebels are saying their goodbyes to a myriad of key players this offseason, but the biggest name to depart the program for the 2025 NFL Draft is none other than quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The prolific signal-caller leaves Oxford as the winningest quarterback in Ole Miss history, and has been impressing scouts and NFL GM's alike at the NFL Combine.
Now, the main question comes in the mix: Who is going to take the reigns of the Ole Miss offense in 2025?
Austin Simmons seems to be the clear favorite to take on the starting job.
The redshirt sophomore from Pahokee (Fla.) was rated as a four-star recruit, and the No. 37 quarterback in the class of 2023, according to On3 Sports.
While not appearing in any games in 2023, Simmons saw his first time on the field in 2024.
The young signal-caller completed 19 passes out of 32 attempts, racking up 232 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns. He also added five carries for 14 yards on the ground.
While the numbers may sound modest, Simmons was only a redshirt-freshman last season while seeing action in only a handful games on the year.
Despite the lack of time on the gridiron, Simmons put up respectable numbers for only playing five games, with most of those appearances coming in the fourth quarter of games out of reach of the opponent.
There is an exception to that, however.
In a showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs last season, Jaxson Dart exited the game after the first drive with an injury where Simmons was thrown in the fire.
The Rebels were trailing 7-0 after a Dart interception set Georgia up in the redzone. While it may have seemed like the Rebels were on the ropes just two drives into the game, it was Simmons that proved the statement false.
Simmons drove the Rebels right back down the field, and set up Ulysses Bentley IV for a nine yard touchdown run. On the drive, Simmons went 5-for-6 with 64 yards through the air.
While Dart returned for Ole Miss on the next drive, the impact Simmons had on the game was lasting, as the Rebels went on to stun the Bulldogs 28-16.
If Simmons doesn't preform on that drive, it could have been an entirely different game for the Rebels. But Simmons remained cool under pressure, and got the Rebels back in the game.
Simmons has received high praise from the aforementioned Dart, further proving him to be the future of the Ole Miss Rebels. Simmons is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback.
Coming in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, the youngster boasts a powerful arm and pinpoint accuracy, as well as great agility and elusiveness.
While his rushing stats may seem modest, Simmons frequently out-maneuvers and out-runs defenders, extending plays as long as possible.
The future in Oxford is bright, to say the least with Simmons poised to lead the Rebels into a new era of Ole Miss Football under center.
