The Injury Update: Ole Miss Football Starting Tight End Comes Off Injury Report

Lane Kiffin and Co. open SEC play in Week 2, travel to Kentucky for a clash against the Wildcats.

Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) hauls in a touchdown reception against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Cameron Bergeron (4) during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) hauls in a touchdown reception against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Cameron Bergeron (4) during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Lexington (Ky.) in Week 2 with an SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats up next on the docket.

No. 20 Ole Miss will open conference play on the road at Kroger Field with Kiffin and Co. looking to avenge last season's loss to the Wildcats at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.

"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."

On Wednesday evening, the Southeastern Conference Injury Report with a surprise name listed for the Rebels: Dae'Quan Wright.

Ole Miss' starting tight end found himself listed as questionable leading into SEC play, but fast forward to the Thursday update and Wright was off. He is expected to be active in Week 2.

Wright shined for the Rebels last weekend while carving out a role as the second-leading receiver in a win over Georgia State. He logged four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Another change on the injury report was the status of Caleb Cunningham, the No. 1 wide receiver in Mississippi in the 2025 Recruiting Class.

Cunningham was listed as "Out" on Wednesday, but has since been upgraded to "Questionable" with less than 48 hours until game time.

A look into the Week 2 game information and an updated injury report following Thursday's reveal.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0

The Ole Miss Injury Report:

OUT

  • Luke Hasz
  • Traylon Ray
  • Terez Davis
  • Samari Reed

QUESTIONABLE

  • Jaylon Braxton
  • Caleb Cunningham
  • Ricky Fletcher
  • Dante Core

PROBABLE

  • Delano Townsend
The Kentucky Injury Report:

OUT

  • Nic Smith – DL
  • David Washington, Jr. – WR
  • Preston Bowman – WR

DOUBTFUL

  • DJ Miller – WR

QUESTIONABLE

  • Jamarion Wilcox – RB

PROBABLE

  • DJ Waller, Jr. – DB
  • M. Humphrey-Grace – DL
  • Aba Selm – OL

