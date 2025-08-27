Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer, Ole Miss Football Tight End To Be Active in Week 1
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels signed Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom last December after making the move to Oxford.
Odom, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to depart Tuscaloosa (Ala.) after one season with the program.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder took limited meaningful snaps during his freshman campaign with Alabama, but now looks to take on an expanded role in Kiffin's system.
Odom is a unique offensive weapon where he can be utilized in a myriad of ways for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
He can play both tight end and wide receiver roles for the Rebels where he was primarily being worked at wideout during Spring Camp.
"I think, ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and felt comfortable," Odom said during Spring Camp.
"So, obviously, having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school – them being my second choice – it made sense for me to come back up here and just get to know coach (George) McDonald and get back up here to see coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. So yeah, it made it easier."
Now, Odom has made the move from wide receiver to tight end ahead of the 2025 season while Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz works his way back from an ankle injury suffered this offseason.
"I just said that to our staff. We talk a lot about obstacles the way or of things happening that seemed to be issues at time and might be really positive things. I just said that right before I came down and we’re talking about it like maybe that might have been a really good thing," Kiffin said.
"Obviously, don’t ever want somebody injured, but with that and the numbers outside versus that tight end spot and move him and then get Luke back and then be even more more dangerous with everybody playing all those spots.”
For Odom, the first-year Rebel will be active come Week 1, according to Rivals, and will get the nod for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT against Georgia State.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.