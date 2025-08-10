Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer, Ole Miss Football Weapon Set for Critical Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating Fall Camp in Oxford with the program utilizing a new-look roster heading into the 2025 season.
Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom has remained a player of intrigue as camp continues with his diverse skill set on full display.
Odom, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to depart Tuscaloosa (Ala.) after one season with the program.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder played sparingly during his freshman campaign with Alabama, but now looks to take on an expanded role in Oxford.
Odom is a versatile offensive weapon with a unique skill set. He can play both tight end and wide receiver with the Rebels primarily working him at wideout during Spring Camp.
"I think, ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and felt comfortable," Odom said during Spring Camp.
"So, obviously, having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school – them being my second choice – it made sense for me to come back up here and just get to know coach (George) McDonald and get back up here to see coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. So yeah, it made it easier."
He's made the move with the chance to make an impact, but where will the Rebels line him up at in 2025? Will he serve as a wideout or tight end?
“Yeah, I can’t totally predict that. He is very unique in what he can do. We did, as you said, move him in there a lot in that area today and I think that he’s got a chance to be a weapon there," Kiffin said on Tuesday.
"We do have probably I would say positionally our best depth on our roster would probably be outside receiver and receiver in general. So him playing there, I think makes us even more dangerous.”
With the injury to Arkansas tight end transfer Luke Hasz, who's timeframe to return remains unknown, Odom has operated at tight end.
"I just said that to our staff. We talk a lot about obstacles the way or of things happening that seemed to be issues at time and might be really positive things. I just said that right before I came down and we’re talking about it like maybe that might have been a really good thing," Kiffin said.
"Obviously, don’t ever want somebody injured, but with that and the numbers outside versus that tight end spot and move him and then get Luke back and then be even more more dangerous with everybody playing all those spots.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.