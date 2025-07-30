Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer To Be Utilized in Multiple Ways for Ole Miss Football
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in a commitment from coveted Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom in December after entering the Transfer Portal.
Odom, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to depart Tuscaloosa (Ala.) after one season with the program.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder played sparingly during his freshman campaign with Alabama, but now looks to take on an expanded role in Oxford.
Odom is a versatile offensive weapon with a unique skill set. He can play both tight end and wide receiver with the Rebels primarily working him at wideout during Spring Camp.
"I think, ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and felt comfortable," Odom said during Spring Camp.
"So, obviously, having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school – them being my second choice – it made sense for me to come back up here and just get to know coach (George) McDonald and get back up here to see coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. So yeah, it made it easier."
He's made the move with the chance to make an impact, but where will the Rebels line him up at in 2025? Will he serve as a wideout or tight end?
“Yeah, I can’t totally predict that. He is very unique in what he can do. We did, as you said, move him in there a lot in that area today and I think that he’s got a chance to be a weapon there," Kiffin said on Tuesday.
"We do have probably I would say positionally our best depth on our roster would probably be outside receiver and receiver in general. So him playing there, I think makes us even more dangerous.”
With the injury to Arkansas tight end transfer Luke Hasz, who looks to be out for an extended period of time after suffering an ankle injury, Odom could be thrown in the fire at that position.
"I just said that to our staff. We talk a lot about obstacles the way or of things happening that seemed to be issues at time and might be really positive things. I just said that right before I came down and we’re talking about it like maybe that might have been a really good thing," Kiffin said.
"Obviously, don’t ever want somebody injured, but with that and the numbers outside versus that tight end spot and move him and then get Luke back and then be even more more dangerous with everybody playing all those spots.”
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.