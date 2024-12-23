Analyzing Three Big Portal Grabs For Ole Miss Football On Offense
The Ole Miss Rebels are proving to once again be active in the transfer portal, currently holding 15 commitments from transfer players that have come since the portal opened earlier this month.
Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been dubbed "The Portal King" for a reason, and many of these transfers will go towards helping Ole Miss revamp on the offensive side of the ball, an area where Kiffin is rather hands-on in terms of scheme.
While there have been plenty of offensive commitments this month out of the portal for the Rebels, let's take a look at three in particular who could prove to be difference makers during their time in Oxford.
Stribling pledged to the Rebels after entering the portal and leaving Oklahoma State. A member of the class of 2021, Stribling was rated as a three-star recruit and committed to play at Washington State. In his two years in Pullman, he hauled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State in the 2023 offseason.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Stillwater.
Stribling measures in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, so he will provide a nice frame for presumed starting quarterback Austin Simmons to find downfield in 2025. If previous production is any indication, Stribling's potential could be unlocked in an offense piloted by Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.
Lacy is relatively new to college football, only having spent one season at this level with the Missouri Tigers in 2024. Still, his talent in high school was evident, so much so that Ole Miss was in on his recruitment into the final hours.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound back out of Lancaster (Texas) High School was rated a four-star in his prep days, good enough to make him the No. 16 running back nationally in the 2024 class, per On3.
Lacy only carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards this season, but if Ole Miss believed in his potential from the jump, then it wouldn't be surprising if he factors into the offensive scheme next season alongside some other backs. The Rebels have been pursuing multiple rushers out of the portal in December, and they also signed Shekai Mills-Knight in their recruiting class to go alongside the anticipated return of Logan Diggs to Oxford.
Odom is a transfer from Alabama who was originally listed as a tight end coming out of high school, so he could be a versatile weapon in Ole Miss' offense next season.
He caught seven passes for 65 yards this season as a true freshman for the Tide, but Odom's potential is rather impressive. A product of Carrollton (Georgia) High School, he was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, and regardless of position, a 6-foot-4 and 220-pound frame will make a big target (pun not intended) for Rebel quarterback Austin Simmons, assuming he is the starter under center in 2025.
Ole Miss needed to add some new pieces to its receiving corps with the expected departures of Tre Harris, Juice Wells, Jordan Watkins and Caden Prieskorn, and Odom will fit that mold well.