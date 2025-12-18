Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Initial Availability Report Revealed for CFP
No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon with the Rebels set to make the program's College Football Playoff debut at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In what will be a historic day in Oxford, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and the Rebels will look to carry the program's regular season momentum into the biggest game in school history
For Golding and the Rebels, the program is yet to have a player opt-out or announce plans of entering the Transfer Portal - meaning they're focused on the task at-hand despite all the outside chatter across the last three weeks.
“I can assure you if a player doesn’t want to play in a Playoff game, I don’t want them in my locker room,” Golding said. “So, yes — I fully anticipate why players play football, to compete for a championship, if they have the opportunity to do that, 1000%, I feel like every single player in there would.”
“So, I don’t know what we’re talking about. This is not the Gator Bowl from last year. These are not all of the other bowls. This is the opportunity to compete for a championship.”
Now, the initial Availability Report has been revealed for the College Football Playoff showdown with the Ole Miss program sitting relatively healthy with roughly 72 hours until game day.
The Game Information: College Football Playoff
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV Channel: TNT
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)
The Availability Report: College Football Playoff Edition
OLE MISS
- Cedrick Beavers – OUT
- Raymond Collins – OUT
- John Wayne Oliver – OUT
- Antonio Kite – QUESTIONABLE
- Hayden Bradley – QUESTIONABLE
- Dae’Quan Wright – PROBABLE
- Trace Bruckler – PROBABLE
TULANE
- Dickson Agu (LB) – OUT
- LeRon Husbands (TE) – OUT
- Gerrod Henderson (DE) – OUT
- Jayden Lewis (DB) – OUT
- Cooper Helmke (K) – OUT
- Jack Tchienchou (S) – PROBABLE
- Kadin Semonza (QB) – PROBABLE
- Josh Sims (CB) – PROBABLE
- Michael Igbinoghene (SPR) – PROBABLE
- Dorion Jackson (DB) – PROBABLE
- Tristen Fortenberry (OL) – PROBABLE
- Mitch Hodnett (OL) – PROBABLE
- Derrick Graham (OL) – PROBABLE
- Antwaun Parham (WR) – PROBABLE
