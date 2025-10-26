AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks Win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels put the college football world on notice in Week 9 after earning a statement victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Norman.
In a Top-15 showdown that generated significant buzz all week, Kiffin and Co. walked out of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a significant win to boost the program's resumé in 2025.
“That’s not even in our language,” Kiffin said when asked how to avoid the outside noise. “Whether its right or wrong, I don’t talk to them about that and playoffs and where you’re ranked.
"Any of that stuff. I just don’t. That’s just my philosophy. Actually, I did when I was younger, and it’s been a lot of years now that I don’t talk to them that way. Because it’s just about staying in the process.”
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss set the tone with a 315-yard performance through the air to go along with 53 yards on the ground with a touchdown on Saturday.
“Just finish the game off strong,” Chambliss said of his thoughts down the stretch. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. We just didn’t want to feel that way, again. We made it that we don’t want to feel that, again, and that will never happen, again. We just need to finish games.”
Along with the Ole Miss Rebels, multiple Top-25 programs handled business in order to remain in the AP Poll Top-25 with the predictions rolling in on where each team could land.
Week 9 Results Of Note:
No. 8 Ole Miss 34, No. 13 Oklahoma 26
No. 2 Indiana 56, UCLA 6
No. 7 Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16
Memphis 34, No. 18 South Florida 31
No. 10 Vanderbilt 17, No. 15 Missouri 10
No. 4 Alabama 29, South Carolina 22
No. 22 Texas 45, Mississippi State 38 (OT)
No. 3 Texas A&M 49, No. 20 LSU 25
No. 9 Miami 42, Stanford 7
No. 25 Michigan 31, Michigan State 20
The AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:
*On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy's AP Poll Ballot*
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7: Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: BYU Cougars
No. 10: Oregon Ducks
No. 11: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 12: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 13: Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 15: Virginia Cavaliers
No. 16: Louisville Cardinals
No. 17: Houston Cougars
No. 18: Missouri Tigers
No. 19: Texas Longhorns
No. 20: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 21: Utah Utes
No. 22: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 23: Michigan Wolverines
No. 24: Washington Huskies
No. 25: Memphis Tigers
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night against the South Carolina Gamecocks with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.