Ole Miss Football Expected to Hire Elite Miami Hurricanes Staffer After Title Game

Miami Hurricanes tight ends coach Cody Woodiel is expected to depart South Beach for a role on Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff, according to On3 Sports.

Woodiel is coming off of a National Championship appearance with Mario Cristobal and Co. where he is now expected to quickly pivot and make his way to Oxford to join Ole Miss.

The well-respected assistant coach is originally from Hernando (Miss.) where he played his college ball at Troy before then being brought on as a graduate assistant.

Following stops at Murray State, Itawamba Community College, and Oregon, Woodiel then made the move from Eugene to Coral Gables with Cristobal.

Fast forward just years later and Woodiel will now carve out his own path where he will return to his home-state and join the Ole Miss Rebels staff for the 2026 season as the program's tight ends coach, according to On3 Sports.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Former Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Cox made the move to Baton Rouge after joining Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers staff this offseason alongside multiple Rebels offensive assistants.

Now, Golding and Co. appear to have quickly found their replacement for Cox with Woodiel expected to make his way up to Oxford this offseason.

The Miami Hurricanes Bio:

"Cody Woodiel is entering his first season as the Hurricanes’ tight ends coach in 2023.

"Woodiel, in his second year with the program, joined the Miami staff after serving three years at Oregon (2017-2020). Woodiel spent the 2022 season as an offensive analyst with the Hurricanes, where he helped coach tight end Will Mallory to a career year. Mallory, an All-ACC selection, was selected in by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Woodiel joined head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff in Oregon as an offensive graduate assistant coach in 2017, following three seasons as the offensive line coach at Itawamba Community College (Miss.). In 2016, Itawamba was third in the country (NJCAA) with 565 yards per game and 36.1 points per game. He was an offensive analyst in his final season with the Ducks.

"Before joining Oregon from Itawamba, Woodiel was hired at Murray State as the offensive line coach and was there from December to March. Prior to his time at ICC, Woodiel spent two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Troy University.

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

"A native of Hernando, Miss., Woodiel split time between tackle, guard and tight end for two seasons at Troy (2011-12). He was selected to play in the Casino Del Sol all-star game after starting all 12 games and playing 800 snaps for the Trojans as a senior. That season, the Troy offensive line finished 25th in the NCAA, allowing just 1.25 sacks per game.

"Woodiel earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Troy. He is married to his wife, Lauren."

