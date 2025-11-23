AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Win During Ole Miss Bye
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remained idle in Week 13, but a chaotic slate of college football delivered multiple jaw-dropping finishes as the 2025 season winds down.
Despite the program navigating an open date, Ole Miss has stolen headlines as Lane Kiffin mulls over his future with the Rebels as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators enter a battle for his services.
But Kiffin has remained mum on his future this month despite the outside chatter reaching an all-time high.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, despite Ole Miss remaining idle, multiple programs fell in Week 13 with the latest AP Poll Top-25 projections now revealed.
The AP Top-25 Results
No. 1 Ohio State 42, Rutgers 9
No. 3 Texas A&M 48, Samford 0
No. 4 Georgia 35, Charlotte 3
No. 7 Oregon 42, No. 15 USC 27
No. 8 Oklahoma 17, No. 22 Missouri 6
No. 9 Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7
No. 10 Alabama 56, Eastern Illinois 0
No. 11 BYU 26, Cincinnati 14
No. 12 Utah 51, Kansas State 47
No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 34, Virginia Tech 17
No. 14 Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17
Pitt 42, No. 16 Georgia Tech 2
No. 17 Texas 52, Arkansas 37
No. 18 Michigan 45, Maryland 20
No. 20 Tennessee 31, Florida 1
Wisconsin 27, No. 21 Illinois 1
TCU 17, No. 23 Houston 14
No. 24 Tulane 37, Temple 13
No. 25 Arizona State 42, Colorado 17
Projected AP Top-25 Poll:
*Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated.*
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. Rutgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 48-0 vs. Samford
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 10-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-3 vs. Charlotte
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
6. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-27 vs. No. 16 USC
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-6 vs. No. 23 Missouri
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 9-2
This Week: Won 70-7 vs. Syracuse
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 9-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Eastern Illinois
11. BYU Cougars: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 26-14 at Cincinnati
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-17 vs. Kentucky
13. Utah Utes: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 51-47 vs. Kansas State
14. Miami Hurricanes: 9-2 (5-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Virginia Tech
15. Texas Longhorns: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 52-37 vs. Arkansas
16. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 45-20 at Maryland
17. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Idle
18. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-11 at Florida
19. James Madison Dukes: 10-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 24-20 vs. Washington State
20. North Texas Mean Green: 10-1 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 56-26 at Rice
21. Pittsburgh Panthers: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-24 at No. 16 Georgia Tech
22. USC Trojans: 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 42-27 at No. 6 Oregon
23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Lost 42-28 vs. Pittsburgh
24. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 37-13 at Temple
25. SMU Mustangs: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-6 vs. Louisville
