Arkansas Razorbacks Transfer, Ole Miss Football Tight End Receives Injury Update
The Southeastern Conference Injury Report has been revealed with Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz being listed as he continues rehabbing an ankle injury suffered during the offseason.
The Arkansas Razorbacks transfer quickly emerged as one of the more significant signings via the free agent market for Ole Miss with his debut remaining delayed.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder totaled 324 receiving yards on 26 receptions (12.5 YPC) and four touchdowns while starting in 11 games in 2024 for the Razorbacks.
After two seasons in Fayetteville, Hasz elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he came in as the No. 2 rated free agent tight end upon signing with Ole Miss.
“Definitely Coach Cox being a big emphasis on that just because I’ve gotten to know him for a while just from high school recruiting,” Hasz said on what led him to Ole Miss.
“Getting to work with Dae’Quan too is a really big thing. I like being able to compete with him. Just the system coach [offensive coordinator Charlie] Weis and coach Kiffin have, I think it’s a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well. Run blocking and pass game.”
Now, he's still sidelined as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels staff work towards getting the critical offensive component back in the mix.
Hasz underwent surgery on an ankle injury during the offseason and has remained sidelined for an extended period of time.
“Yeah, I have some thoughts,” Kiffin said this week on Hasz. “You know what this answer is going to be. Hopefully he’ll play this week. He’s working his way back.”
Hasz has now officially been ruled out for Week 2 at Kentucky as Ole Miss continues working towards getting him fully cleared moving forward.
The Ole Miss Rebels Injury Report
OUT
- Caleb Cunningham
- Luke Hasz
- Traylon Ray
DOUBTFUL
- Terez Davis
- Samari Reed
QUESTIONABLE
- Jaylon Braxton
- Dae’Quan Wright
- Ricky Fletcher
- Dante Core
- Delano Townsend
The Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report:
OUT
- Nic Smith – DL
- David Washington, Jr. – WR
- Preston Bowman – WR
DOUBTFUL
- DJ Miller – WR
QUESTIONABLE
- Jamarion Wilcox – RB
- Aba Seim – OL
PROBABLE
- DJ Waller, Jr. – DB
- M. Humphrey-Grace – DL
