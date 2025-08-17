Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Making Impact for Ole Miss Football
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up Week 3 of Fall Camp on Saturday with the program working through a scrimmage at Vaught Hemingway Stadium
After three weeks of action in Oxford, rotations are emerging with the cornerback room becoming one of intrigue for the Rebels.
Ole Miss does not have a single returning piece of the defensive backfield from a season ago, but one newcomer that is generating significant buzz is former Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers transfer Antonio Kite.
According to multiple reports, Kite has been a critical component to the program's secondary across Fall Camp in the Magnolia State.
“It’s been great,” Kite said after practice this week. “My teammates are doing a great job just welcoming me in. I’m just trying to grind every day and get better with my teammates. I love coach [Lane] Kiffin as a guy. He pushes his players. I just wanted to be around a guy like that.”
Kite has been running with the first-team during Fall Camp where he's been presented with an opportunity to make an instant impact in 2025 after a stint with Auburn.
The former Auburn defensive back lined up alongside true freshman Dante Core at the cornerback slots during practice this week, Rivals reported.
“I feel like we played lights out,” Kite said. “We know we’ve got a lot of things to work on individually and with the team. I feel like I played OK, not my best.
"Dante’s my guy, man. He’s getting better every day. He’s a young guy, but he’s come in and worked hard, and he’s mentally there.”
For Kiffin, he's been impressed with the defensive backfield as the unit looks to round the corner, get healthy and lock in for the 2025 season.
“I think a number of guys hurt early on and missing time back there limited us,” Kiffin said. “Some coming back now. For instance, Dante Core had a really good Saturday and did some good things coming back from injury, so it would be good to continue to get people back.
“We’re not all the way back, but a lot of moving pieces there, and a lot of confidence in our coaches that like we have in the years before getting them put together in the right spots.”
Ole Miss will begin the final week of Fall Camp on Monday with the Rebels gearing up for the season opener on Aug. 30 against the Georgia State Panthers.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.