Auburn Tigers Surging for Fast-Rising Ole Miss Football Defensive Target Amid Pursuit

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May is set to evaluate multiple contenders this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on the visit schedule in March.

May checks in as the No. 7 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment this offseason amid a strong pursuit from the Rebels coaching staff.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

"May checks in as the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though," Rivals wrote.

"The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program is the one leading the way right now."

Courtesy of Karlos May via X.

But May is keeping options open here with a busy unofficial visit schedule now locked in across the next month and a half.

The elite Alabama native will visit with the following schools across March and April before official visits roll around:

- Auburn Tigers: March 21

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 25

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 28

- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 2

- Florida State Seminoles: April 11

- Texas Longhorns: April 18

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

But there is one school to keep tabs on heading into the spring visit schedule with Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers making a serious push for the talented Alabama prospect.

According to 247Sports, Auburn is one of two programs ahead of the pack before May begins his journey across the South this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels on the docket.

As Golding and Co. prepare to host May, it's clear there will be multiple schools swinging for the fences with the Auburn Tigers emerging as a school to watch this offseason.

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