Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns Target Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit

Birmingham (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Karlos May made his way to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program quickly intensifies its pursuit.

May checks in as a Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple schools putting a foot on the gas in his process this offseason. That includes Golding and Co. amid an aggressive pursuit.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as schools across America fight for the Alabama native.

According to Rivals, May checks in as "the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though," Rivals wrote.

"The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program is the one leading the way right now."

Courtesy of Karlos May via X.

May was in Oxford on Wednesday where he had the opportunity to check-in with Golding and the coaching staff in the Magnolia State amid an aggressive pursuit from the program.

The coveted Alabama prospect has also seen the Auburn Tigers and has visits on deck to see the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Florida Gators in the coming days.

From there, an official visit will be set, but May first raved about his trip to Ole Miss' campus this week:

May is one of multiple unofficial visitors Ole Miss will have in Oxford this week as the program prepares for a pivotal stretch while the spring months arrive and camp begins in the coming days for the Rebels.

Now, for May, the talented defender will continues navigating his recruitment process with the Ole Miss Rebels clearly making an impact on his process after his unofficial visit on Wednesday.

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