Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land After Rivalry Week?
The Ole Miss Rebels entered rivalry week with slim hopes of reaching the 12-team College Football Playoff, but how did the team's win over Mississippi State and ensuing upsets ahead of them in the rankings impact the Rebels' postseason standing?
Multiple outlets have released updated bowl projections for the postseason, and the general consensus from these pieces is that Ole Miss will not be able to jump back into the playoff conversation after suffering its third loss of the season to Florida prior to the Egg Bowl against the Bulldogs.
You can view the projections from various outlets below.
CBS Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (Dec. 31)
Sporting News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Louisville Cardinals (Jan. 2)
247Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington Huskies (Dec. 27)
These are three different potential landing spots for the Rebels, all of which would be viewed as a disappointment for the fan base after lofty preseason expectations had Ole Miss in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Following Friday's win over Mississippi State, Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was asked what his pitch to the College Football Playoff Committee would be, if he was given the opportunity.
"We're the team that showed we can beat anybody," Dart said. "My pitch is you look at the conferences, the strength of schedule, obviously we slipped up in some games that we definitely were not supposed to do. That's going to bite at us, but I definitely think, without a doubt, that we're one of the best teams in the country.
"I think you can go around and ask any coach that same question. You can go ask [Georgia's] Kirby Smart what he thinks. I don't know what's going to happen, but I know that if we get a shot, we're going to make a run at it, for sure."
Obviously, one of Ole Miss' best wins this season from a resume standpoint was its home win over Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, but with three losses on the Rebels' regular season docket, that game in early November may not matter, when the committee is making its final decisions.