College Football Insider Believes Lane Kiffin Will Not Return to Ole Miss in 2026
The race for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reached new heights this week with the rumor mill swirling surrounding his future in the Magnolia State.
Despite No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) within arms reach of a College Football Playoff appearance, it's the future of Kiffin that has the spotlight on the program.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall with the pair of SEC programs looking to lure him out of Oxford.
But Kiffin has remained mum on the subject this month despite the outside chatter reaching an all-time high this week.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
As the rumor mill swirls and a decision inches closer, multiple college football analysts have weighed in on what Kiffin will do. Will he return to Oxford? Will he depart for either LSU or Florida?
Now, Josh Pate has chimed in on the subject with his preidiction on what Kiffin could do as a decision looms.
Josh Pate's New Prediction:
“I think, if I had to place my money right now, he’ll be somewhere other than Oxford, Mississippi coaching next year,” Pate predicted.
“What I do believe is there’s been a lot of window speculation. By that, I mean, if you’re a Florida booster, you have information that he may have visited Gainesville,” Pate said. “What you may not have known is – well, his family rather, not him.
"Well, his family is going to be in Baton Rouge the next day doing their due diligence, shopping around. The problem is that leads to really widespread speculation that a deal is done. I don’t think a deal has been done, at least not as of the time I woke up this morning.
“I think he’s really back and forth on it. I do think, and I may have given you a different answer last week, that, more than likely, he’ll be out of there.”
“Where it really gets interesting is, this time next week, we’re getting ready for the Egg Bowl,” Pate said. “We’re getting ready for Mississippi State–Ole Miss, and the question that remains is, are the folks in positions of power at Ole Miss going to want an answer from him?
"Let me check that. Are they going to demand an answer from him before that game, because of all the stuff we just talked about with the calendar?”
