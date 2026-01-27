Ole Miss Football Achieves Impressive Feat With Three Rebels on Early All-America Team

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines after carrying the program's momentum into the offseason after a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford.

Once Golding was introduced as the shot-caller of the program, he quickly breathed new life into the Rebels with a sense of familiarity in the locker room - leading Ole Miss to postseason wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs.

Since then, Ole Miss has assembled a strong coaching staff and the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with nearly 30 signees.

Now, as the "Way-Too-Early" Top-25 rankings are revealed, On3 Sports has revealed their "Way-Too-Early" All-America Team with Ole Miss well-represented.

Which Rebels cracked the list?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The "Way-Too-Early" All-Americans: Ole Miss Edition

No. 1: QB Trinidad Chambliss

"There’s a caveat. Chambliss still needs to be granted a waiver or court injunction to play in 2026. If so, he’s one of the most dynamic players returning in college football and one of the most difficult to defend with his ability to avoid pressure and make big plays," On3 Sports wrote.

"Chambliss was the only player in the country last season to pass for more than 3,900 yards (3,937) and rush for more than 500 yards (527). He accounted for 30 touchdowns, 22 passing and eight rushing."

No. 2: RB Kewan Lacy

"Lacy’s first season with Ole Miss after transferring from Missouri was a huge success and a big reason the Rebels made it to the playoff semifinals," On3 Sports wrote.

"He has breakaway speed (see his 73-yard touchdown run vs. Miami), and he’s also durable (an FBS-leading 307 carries) with 24 rushing touchdowns. Chambliss and Lacy back together in the same backfield is bad news for opposing defenses."

No. 3: K Lucas Carneiro

"Carneiro was one of the many stars for Ole Miss in its playoff run to the semifinals after transferring from Western Kentucky. He’s an incredible asset to the offense because any time the Rebels get close to the 40-yard line, he’s in range," On3 Sports wrote.

"He made four from beyond 50 yards in the playoff and drilled the game-winning 47-yard field goal to beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Carneiro was 31-of-35 on the season and made 14-of-17 from 40 yards or longer."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: