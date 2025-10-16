College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis Predict Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Athens on Saturday for a Top-10 SEC showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs with the stage set for a critical Week 8 matchup.
Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 ranked Rebels will once again square off against a Top-10 opponent following the program's Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers.
After navigating a trio of SEC games across the first seven weeks of the season, Kiffin and Co. enter Week 8 with an unblemished record, but the competition-level will rise once again this Saturday against Kirby Smart's crew.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Athens, the College GameDay Podcast with ESPN's Rece Davis and Pete Thamel have weighed in on the matchup.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Rece Davis Chimes In: Home Team Takes the Win
“DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’ On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”
