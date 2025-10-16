The Grove Report

College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis Predict Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia

Lane Kiffin and Co. travel to Athens in Week 8, College GameDay Podcast locks in their picks.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Rece Davis on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Athens on Saturday for a Top-10 SEC showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs with the stage set for a critical Week 8 matchup.

Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 ranked Rebels will once again square off against a Top-10 opponent following the program's Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers.

After navigating a trio of SEC games across the first seven weeks of the season, Kiffin and Co. enter Week 8 with an unblemished record, but the competition-level will rise once again this Saturday against Kirby Smart's crew.

"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.

"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."

Now, with kickoff inching closer in Athens, the College GameDay Podcast with ESPN's Rece Davis and Pete Thamel have weighed in on the matchup.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

Rece Davis Chimes In: Home Team Takes the Win

“DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’ On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”

