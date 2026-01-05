Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Weapon, Top-200 Transfer Being Targeted By Ole Miss

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to host Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis for a visit to Oxford on Monday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Oatis, the No. 11 rated defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, comes in as a Top-200 prospect with the Ole Miss coaching staff eyeing his services in the program's haul.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder began his playing career with the Alabama where he spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to making the move to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2025.

Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oatis was a regular role player with the Tide where he totaled 57 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Following the 2024 season, the defensive menace made the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with the Colorado coaching staff piquing his interest after making the move to Boulder.

Now, he's looking for his third school where the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam heading into the visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

Jehiem Oatis is headed to Ole Miss today on a visit, per a source. That looms as a potential reunion with Pete Golding, his former DC at Alabama. https://t.co/R5o8UNpMie — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Golding and Co. have landed multiple commitments to this point with an underrated defensive lineman also in the mix.

The Signee: Nevada DL Jonathan Maldonado

Maldonado entered the free agent market with a myriad of programs in pursuit, but it's Golding sealing the deal 48 hours after the Transfer Portal market opened for the productive defender.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss to go along with five sacks for his Wolfpack crew.

Maldonado's Pro Football Focus grades stick out after finishing with an 85.8 pass rush grade in 2025 and an overall defensive grade of 79.5. Both of those numbers put him among the top-five on the Ole Miss roster across the 2025 season.

Now, Golding and Co. are eyeing more talent in the trenches with a focus on Oatis as the Mississippi native officially makes his way to Oxford for an official visit beginning on Monday.

