Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have signed multiple assistants to new term sheets as the program prepares for the post-Lane Kiffin era in Oxford.

After Kiffin made the move to depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers head coaching job, it's Golding's team now as the new leader of the program where he'll lead the Rebels into the College Football Playoff.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now, he's looking to retain multiple pieces of his current staff in Oxford with running backs coach Kevin Smith reportedly inking a new deal with the program.

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Smith has signed a term sheet with the Ole Miss Rebels despite interest from Kiffin and the LSU Tigers looking to have him head to Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss has also signed Golding to a new term sheet where he's set to receive a significant payday after moving from defensive coordinator to head coach.

- Year 1: $6.8 million

- Year 2: $6.9 million

- Year 3: $7 million

- Year 4: $7.1 million

- Year 5: $7.2 million

I received Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s term sheet today. I also received term sheets for John David Baker, Jake Schoonover, Bryan Brown, Kevin Smith, Matt Kitchens, Jay Shoop, John Garrison, Randall Joyner, Joe Judge and Wes Neighbors. pic.twitter.com/NpnKDirSpX — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) December 10, 2025

Now, the program is eyeing an opportunity to retain multiple assistant coaches, including offensive line coach John Garrison, among others.

“I think everybody in the country is talking about Ole Miss football,” Golding said. “Why? Because they’re in the Playoff. People talk about people that win. I don’t care what they dress like.

"What they do is their notoriety outside of things, absolutely. But if you win games and you compete for championships and you put guys in the first round of the draft and they get drafted and you recruit at a really high level, right?

"And you recruit good players on signing day, then they’re talking about the football program, for the football program, for the development of the players, for winning football games and continuing to do that.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: