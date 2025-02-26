Could Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Be a First Rounder? NFL Analyst Weighs In
The Ole Miss Rebels have, without a doubt, been led by a successful quarterback over the last three seasons in Jaxson Dart, but just how far could his collegiate career take him in April's NFL Draft?
Dart broke multiple records at Ole Miss, and in 2024, he threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns alongside just six interceptions. He is set to throw at the NFL Combine this week, and he has already attracted the attention of multiple NFL pundits leading up to the draft.
Add Peter Schrager to that list. Recently, Schrager was a guest on NFL Network where he discussed Dart's potential, and he didn't pull any punches concerning the Rebels signal caller.
"Jaxson Dart's story is interesting," Schrager said. "He was the National Gatorade Player of the Year coming out of high school, and he committed to USC. Played a year at USC, and then he transferred to Ole Miss where for the past three seasons, he's been their primary starter and has been electric.
"In the last two years, they went 11-2 and 10-3, and Jaxson Dart was the starting quarterback in a loaded SEC, and this guy put up huge, huge numbers."
Dart's time at Ole Miss was enough to make him the all-time winningest starting quarterback in school history, and he is hoping to parlay that success into becoming a high draft pick in April. His participation in the combine this week will provide another opportunity to improve that draft stock, but just how high could he go?
Many projections this offseason have had Dart going in the second round, but Schrager thinks he could be taken even higher than that.
"I've long been a Jaxson Dart fan," Schrager said. "I remember when he was coming out of high school, so I've always been charting his career. You talk about [Cam] Ward and [Shedeur] Sanders as 1-2 and then this big drop off. I don't see it that way. It could be Ward and Sanders, and Dart could be your third first-round quarterback."
Of course, part of this depends on what individual NFL franchises need out of this year's draft, but quarterbacks are always a valuable asset to add for any team. If Dart's combine performance goes well this week, he could earn even more first round buzz before April rolls around.