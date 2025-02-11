Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Among First Rounders in Latest NFL Network Mock Draft
College football is in the rearview mirror for Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, and he is now going through the pre-draft process in hopes of securing a roster spot with an NFL franchise.
Dart has been projected as a second-round pick at times this offseason, but could he sneak into the top 32 selections come draft day? According to one NFL Network analyst, the answer is "yes."
Chad Reuter, a draft analyst at NFL Network, recently released an updated mock draft, and he has the New York Jets trading into the 31st-overall pick to claim Dart off the board. This comes on the heels of a strong week of Senior Bowl performances from the Ole Miss signal caller that seemed to boost his stock entering the spring.
"Multiple teams could be looking for a quarterback early in Round 2," Reuter wrote. "To avoid the Friday night rush, the Jets trade up from Pick No. 42 overall in Round 2, sending that selection and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Chiefs. Dart's efficiency, smooth delivery and above-average mobility for the position earn him the nod in this mock."
Ole Miss has not had a quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Eli Manning went first-overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2004 and was later traded to the New York Giants. Needless to say, Dart going in the first round would be a big boost for program momentum in Oxford as the Rebels look to transition to another signal caller this fall.
Dart had a record-breaking season in Oxford in 2024, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions. He led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and also earned single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
His departure from Ole Miss will leave a big hole on the Rebels offense, but it appears that the program is set to turn over the control of the unit to Austin Simmons, a young quarterback who has backed up Dart for the last two years.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.