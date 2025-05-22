Coveted California Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Football Commit 'Shuts Down Recruitment'
Sacramento (Calif.) Folsom four-star wide receiver Jameson Powell revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January after a rigorous recruitment process.
Powell, a Top-100 wideout in America, chose the Rebels over the likes of Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado and Arizona, among others.
But it was Kiffin and the Rebels that landed the verbal pledge after turning up the heat for the California native's services.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder has received significant attention this offseason prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign, but Ole Miss has his full focus.
On Thursday, Powell told On3 Sports that he is "100% locked in with Ole Miss" and will not be visiting other programs this offseason.
The California star has doubled down on his pledge with Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for the talented wideout.
Powell is one of three wide receivers committed to the program in Oxford where he joins both Corey Barber and Zion Legree as the current pledges.
Barber, a Top-250 prospect in America, is the latest to commit to the Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Meet the Newcomer: WR Corey Barber
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in early May.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Rebels over the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, among others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said in May. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons."
