David Pollack Reveals Stance on Dabo Swinney's Tell-All Against Ole Miss Football

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney set the college football landscape ablaze with a passionate press conference where he accused Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels of tampering for a Transfer Portal signee.

Swinney took the podium last Friday afternoon where he called out Golding and Co. for "blatant tampering" following the addition of Cal Bears linebacker Ferrelli once he made the decision to re-enter the portal market.

In a tell-all interview, the Clemson shot-caller walked reporters through the situation where Ferrelli initially departed the Cal Bears for the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason - then signed with Clemson.

But after a short stint with Clemson where he was enrolled with the university this spring semester, Ferrelli then elected to to re-enter the free agent market where he signed with Ole Miss.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Now, college football analyst David Pollack has weighed in on the saga that continues taking America by storm amid serious tampering allegations.

“Like, this dude’s in sociology class. … He’s enrolled at Clemson, he’s enrolled in classes, … and now you have another university that tampers, that comes in (texting) out contracts,” Pollack said on Thursday’s episode of his See Ball, Get Ball podcast. “This is not the kid’s fault. This is the adults’ fault, and the adults need consequences.”

“It’s one thing to tamper, it’s another thing when this dude is enrolled on your campus and he’s going to classes. … This has to be a (red) line,” Pollack continued. “And if you don’t want to make this a line, NCAA, so be it. That’s fine, but you just screwed college football.

"Because gave every single (team) the right to do this exact same thing. (An opposing team) can go to any school at any time and purge from your roster. You signed them? Who cares? It’s atrocious for any part of our game. It’s a black eye.

“If the NCAA doesn’t do something with this (Ole Miss tampering case), I quit with the NCAA. Go away. Walk away,” Pollack concluded. “… The Big Ten and SEC should find a way to do this (anyways), but football needs to get away from (the NCAA) because it’s just a bunch of bull crap.”

Now, all eyes are on the NCAA as the college football landscape awaits what's next in the tampering saga surrounding the Ole Miss program.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: