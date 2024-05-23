Deion Smith Gives Rebels an Explosive Element at Wideout | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin finally landing a season-defining player. Deion Smith has been on a journey to Oxford, Mississippi, but it is finally reaching its end.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the wide receivers and tight ends in the Ole Miss football arsenal and why the addition of Deion Smith may cause the offense to do some different things.
In our final segment of the day, we give you a refresher of what Smith can bring by showing you clips from a single game last season against Northwest (Miss.) C.C., a game where he ended up with 13 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
