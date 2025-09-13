Division II All-American Quarterback Set to Start for Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas
No. 17 Ole Miss is expected to start Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in Week 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to On3 Sports.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, joined Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program during the offseason after a standout season in 2024.
With Rebels starting signal-caller Austin Simmons battling an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 at Kentucky, the current expectation is that Chambliss will get the nod.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
After transferring to an SEC program, he's made the decision to "bet on himself" after joining Ole Miss despite Simmons being the go-to guy for the Rebels.
“I feel like any school, you’ve got to bet on yourself. You know, you can’t back down from competition. And when I came on my visit here, I felt like it was a great family atmosphere," Chambliss said this offseason.
The Division II transfer was battling for QB2 duties behind Simmons where he was competing alongside AJ Maddox for snaps.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. weighed in on Chambliss and what he's seen from the talented dual-threat quarterback.
Weis Weighs In: Chambliss Edition
“Yeah, he’s been very impressive lately. I think early on in camp, he was kind of learning the playbook and picking things up and it’s harder coming in in the summertime and getting caught up to speed on the system.
"Once he’s kind of got it nailed down, he’s a baller man, he can go play. He really shows up and move the ball periods where it’s real football. You’re playing down, distance situations, ultra-competitive guy. It’s been really cool to see his development even in the last week and how far he’s come.
"So I’m excited to see as he continues to progress.”
Now, all eyes are on Chambliss as he prepares to make his first start in the Southeastern Conference against Arkansas.
