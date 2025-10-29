The Grove Report

Ed Orgeron Jabs at Ole Miss Football, Believes Florida Gators Have More Resources

Orgeron compared the two programs amid Lane Kiffin's name circulating on the coaching carousel, says Gators are closer to talent.

Zack Nagy

Oct 27, 2007; Auburn, AL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels coach Ed Orgeron reacts to a play against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Tigers beat the Rebels 17-3. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2007; Auburn, AL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels coach Ed Orgeron reacts to a play against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Tigers beat the Rebels 17-3. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-US Presswire
In this story:

Ed Orgeron remains in headlines this fall as the coaching carousel heats up across college football with a myriad of gigs open in 2025.

The National Championship winning head coach is eyeing a comeback to the sidelines for the 2026 season where he's keeping his options open.

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Orgeron revealed he has an "itch" to get back into coaching.

“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.

"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For Orgeron, he's developed a relationship with Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin as the college football treasure is set to navigate a decision of his own.

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are calling Kiffin as their top target on the coaching carousel, but Orgeron thinks it's a relatively easy pick from a talent acquisition standpoint.

Orgeron provided his thoughts on the Ole Miss versus Florida battle when it comes to resources.

“I loved my time at Ole Miss, but when was the last time they won a championship,” Orgeron said, via 1010XL. “You’re in Jacksonville? Put me a Suburban, and we can drive an hour anywhere and find a couple All-Americans.”

This certainly heats up the conversation surrounding Kiffin and the Ole Miss versus Florida Gators discussion.

As for Orgeron, he's looking for an ideal fit at his next destination as he weighs his options heading into the offseason after a multi-year hiatus from the sidelines.

“I want a fit. I’m not going to take just anything, and not everybody’s going to take me,” Orgeron told On3 Sports. “It may be a head coach job. It may be a defensive line job with someone that I believe can win a championship …

“If I interview, I want them to want me as much as I want them. I’m a championship coach, and I’m going to bring a winning program to their university.”

More Ole Miss News:

Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win

Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football