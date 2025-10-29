Ed Orgeron Jabs at Ole Miss Football, Believes Florida Gators Have More Resources
Ed Orgeron remains in headlines this fall as the coaching carousel heats up across college football with a myriad of gigs open in 2025.
The National Championship winning head coach is eyeing a comeback to the sidelines for the 2026 season where he's keeping his options open.
In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Orgeron revealed he has an "itch" to get back into coaching.
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
For Orgeron, he's developed a relationship with Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin as the college football treasure is set to navigate a decision of his own.
The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are calling Kiffin as their top target on the coaching carousel, but Orgeron thinks it's a relatively easy pick from a talent acquisition standpoint.
Orgeron provided his thoughts on the Ole Miss versus Florida battle when it comes to resources.
“I loved my time at Ole Miss, but when was the last time they won a championship,” Orgeron said, via 1010XL. “You’re in Jacksonville? Put me a Suburban, and we can drive an hour anywhere and find a couple All-Americans.”
This certainly heats up the conversation surrounding Kiffin and the Ole Miss versus Florida Gators discussion.
As for Orgeron, he's looking for an ideal fit at his next destination as he weighs his options heading into the offseason after a multi-year hiatus from the sidelines.
“I want a fit. I’m not going to take just anything, and not everybody’s going to take me,” Orgeron told On3 Sports. “It may be a head coach job. It may be a defensive line job with someone that I believe can win a championship …
“If I interview, I want them to want me as much as I want them. I’m a championship coach, and I’m going to bring a winning program to their university.”
