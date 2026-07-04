Eli Manning Is Very Bullish On the Ole Miss Rebels

It's not really up for debate that the Ole Miss Rebels will be one of the more exciting teams to watch in all of college football during the upcoming 2026 season. The Rebels are a year removed from a season that saw the program reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. Now, the hope is that a new era on the sidelines will continue down that same path.

When former head coach Lane Kiffin decided to part ways with the program, it came as a shock. Not too many coaches would be willing to leave a program starting a run in the CFP with a quarterback like Trinidad Chambliss. But that was the hand the Rebels were dealt, and now head coach Pete Golding has earned the trust of Chambliss and this roster, and it feels like the sky is the limit for the 2026 version of the Rebels.

Recently, Rebels legend Eli Manning was asked about Chambliss and the current situation the program is in. In classic Manning fashion, it was the response you would expect from such a legendary figure in Oxford.

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Former Ole Miss QB and NFL Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning on Trinidad Chambliss and Kiffin’s return to Oxford this season.



🎥: @verdinverdict | #MPA pic.twitter.com/yjcELlRh16 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganTOC) July 2, 2026

"(Ole Miss) has a lot of great talent, and a lot of great coaches, of course, continuing that momentum and getting off to a fast start," Manning shared with the media during the recent Manning Passing Academy, which Chambliss was a part of.

Manning went on to share that he got to spend more time with Chambliss during the passing academy, and the Rebels legend couldn't help but heap praise on the quarterback who will be leading the team on the field this season.

Time and time again last season, Chambliss delivered for the Rebels. The recipe for success within this offense won't change much going into the 2026 season. The heartbeat of the unit is Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Chambliss, the expectations for this season would probably look a lot different. Thankfully for Rebels fans, that's not something that ever has to cross their minds.

There's no doubt this team will once again have a chance to play a big role in the CFP. With all the experience that has returned, and with their postseason experience from last year, the Rebels know what it takes to reach the mountaintop.

Can Chambliss solidify an even bigger legacy in the program by getting the Rebels to the ultimate goal? September needs to hurry up and get here!

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