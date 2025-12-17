Elite Ole Miss Football Assistant Reveals Reasoning Behind Signing Extension

Ole Miss Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge has signed an extension with the program and will be back in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Judge, a premier assistant coach across the college landscape, has played an integral role in the growth of Trinidad Chambliss this season where he emerged into one of the top signal-callers in America.

“Really a genuine guy,” Chambliss said of Judge after Ole Miss’ win over Florida. “Just a great coach as well. He’s always just so attentive to everything, every detail, and he helps us out as quarterbacks.

“He’s always one step ahead of us, too. If one play goes a different way than we think, then he’s already on it. He just does a great job having our mindsets ready for whatever could happen because in football anything can happen.

"I’m glad that I met a guy like him, because he’s really done a great job influencing me and just bettering me as a human being.”

Now, despite coaching changes in Oxford, Judge has agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss that will keep him on Pete Golding's staff next fall - a seismic win for the program.

“Having been the head coach of the Giants [and] come in here as an analyst role, to be a backup quarterback coach, I think speaks volumes of who he is,” Golding said of Judge. “And then on top of it, for his son to be on our team, obviously for the family being in Oxford [and] for what this place has already meant to him up to this point, he’s fully invested.

“It’s really nice to be able to have a guy from a leadership standpoint that’s been in the role that I’m in right now — to be able to close the door and bring him in and ask his opinion and say, ‘Hey, how did you do this?’ Not that you’re always going to do it that way, but that you got a realistic opinion of somebody that’s done it.

“He’s been all-in from day one. He’s got a good view of it holistically. Very mature about it. He’s got good rapport with our players. So, I’m glad we got him signed and he’s coming back.”

Judge weighed in on why he elected to remain in Oxford rather than explore opportunities elsewhere during this week's press conference:

“I love it here. Real simple,” Judge said. “I love being in Mississippi. I love being in Oxford. I love these players. I love this university. It’s been tremendous. The fans been great to me, to my family. Why would I want to leave here?”

“This is awesome, right? We’re playing playoff football right now,” Judge continued. “We get to go out there Saturday and play Tulane in the playoffs. Where else would you rather be?

“So, extend the contract? I was glad they gave me an extension. That’s awesome. That wasn’t something I had to go seek out. You know, they present you with the opportunity to stay here and do something you love? Great.”

