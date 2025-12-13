Elite Ole Miss Football Assistant Signs New Deal, Receives Promotion on Staff
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have signed defensive line coach Randall Joyner to a contract extension after making things official on Friday night, according to Rivals.
Joyner, an elite recruiter for the program where he has also elevated his unit in the trenches, has become an integral piece to Golding's staff on defense where he now gets rewarded with a new deal.
Along with a new contract, Joyner has now added Associate Head Coach to his title after receiving the promotion in his new deal.
Officials in Oxford have been successful in keeping the defensive staff intact amid the departure of Lane Kiffin on Nov. 30 with Golding now at the helm of the program.
But there are other staffers Golding is looking to add in the coming weeks as he fills out his staff, he revealed this week.
"Obviously our focus right now is on this team and then we’re in the interview process. I like to do things on Zoom first to get a good feel of guys... would they be a good fit? We’ll bring guys into the building and interview some guys throughout the process when our players aren’t here," Golding said.
"But when our players are in the building on these practice days, the focus is on them and trying to beat a really good Tulane team.
"Outside of that, we’re going to be very well-prepared to fill the spots that we need. Some of them are still up in the air. We’re getting our plans ready for whatever direction they go.
"So those will happen over time. We’re in no rush on some of those. If the candidate is put in a situation where there’s a timeline, our hand might get forced on some of these guys that we want and that will come out at that point."
For Golding and the Rebels, to keep Joyner in Oxford is a significant win for the program where he has been routinely pursued by outside schools.
Now, he's inked a new deal with the Rebels while receiving a pay increase and Associate Head Coach title to his resumé.
