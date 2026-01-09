Elite Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Transfer Taking Visit to Ole Miss Football

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. will visit Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday for a multi-day stay, according to CBS Sports.

Moore Jr. checks in as the No. 5 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal and a Top-20 overall player in the market with Ole Miss eyeing the SEC standout's services.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder out of California signed with the Texas program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-125 prospect over offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

Now, in search of a fresh start, Moore Jr. departs Texas after three seasons where he compiled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in 27 games played for the Longhorns.

The talented pass-catcher became a key weapon for Arch Manning across the 2025 season, but now eyes a new school as he begins his Transfer Portal process.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are on the docket as a school that will get a visit with the program hosting Moore Jr. on Friday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Texas wide receiver transfer DeAndre Moore is set to visit Ole Miss today, sources tell @CBSSports.



That intel and much more can be found in @mzenitz and I's portal intel notebook from today over at @247Sports. https://t.co/BuCzTbImOW pic.twitter.com/ytE5imVe7e — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 9, 2026

The Texas Longhorns Bio: DeAndre Moore Edition

JUNIOR (2025)

Pulled in two receptions for six yards in season opener at Ohio State (8/30) ... collected two catches for 30 yards in home opener vs. San Jose State (9/6) ... did not play vs. UTEP (9/13) due to injury ... collected five receptions for 79 yards (15.8 ypc) against Sam Houston (9/20) ... recorded three receptions for 75 yards (25 ypc) at Florida (10/4) ... pulled in three catches for 50 yards and one touchdown against Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Rivalry (10/11) ...

"Collected three receptions for 37 yards at Kentucky (10/18) ... logged a season-high six receptions for 53 yards at Mississippi State (10/25) ... posted three catches for 49 yards against Vanderbilt (11/1) ... registered five receptions for 75 yards at Georgia (11/15) ... also returned a kickoff for 11 yards against the Bulldogs ... notched three catches for three touchdowns totaling 74 yards (24.7 ypc) and a punt return for eight yards against Arkansas (11/22).

SOPHOMORE (2024)

"Logged three receptions for 17 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown reception from Arch Manning in the second quarter - his first receptions and touchdown as a Longhorn - in the victory against UTSA ... nabbed one catch for six yards in the victory against ULM ... registered career highs in receptions (4), receiving yards (104) and touchdown receptions (2) in the 35-13 win vs. Mississippi State on Sept. 28 ... recorded his first career 100+ yard receiving effort and first multi-touchdown receiving performance in the win against the Bulldogs ...

"Pulled in a career-long 50-yard touchdown reception from QB Arch Manning in the second quarter ... gathered his second touchdown catch of the day on a 27-yard reception from QB Arch Manning in the fourth quarter ... had three catches for 25 yards in 34-3 win vs. No. 18/16 Oklahoma on Oct. 12 ... reeled in a career-high six receptions for 97 yards while matching his career-high in touchdowns with two in the 27-24 road win at No. 25/25 Vanderbilt on Oct. 26 ... snared two receptions for 22 yards in the win vs. Florida on Nov. 9 ... saw limited action in road win at Arkansas due to injury sustained in-game ... did not record any statistics against Kentucky (Nov. 23) ... had two catches for 10 yards vs. Texas A&M (11/30) to cap the regular season ...

"Posted his second career, and second of the season, 100-yard receiving game after gathering a career-high nine receptions for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown in the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia (Dec. 7) ... recorded two receptions for 13 yards in the CFP First Round vs. Clemson (Dec. 21) ... logged two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State (Jan. 1) ... had four receptions for 31 yards (15 long) in the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State (Jan. 10).

FRESHMAN (2023)

"Appeared in nine games … made his Longhorn debut in the season-opening victory over Rice … logged a 15-yard kickoff return at TCU … appeared in the Texas victories over Baylor, Kansas, BYU, Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech, as well as in the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma State … also played in the Sugar Bowl against Washington."

