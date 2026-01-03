Ole Miss Football, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs to Host Top Big 12 WR Transfer

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown is expected to visit multiple SEC programs this month with the Ole Miss Rebels securing one of their own, according to Rivals.

Brown checks in as the No. 3 rated pass-catcher in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Pete Golding and Co. getting in on the action alongside several top programs.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled over 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Auburn, and Kentucky are the six schools that have piqued his interest and will receive visits as his transfer process intensifies this week.

NEWS: Kansas State standout transfer WR Jayce Brown is set to visit these 6 schools, he tells @On3Sports



In his time with the Wildcats, he totaled 115 receptions for 2,133 total yards and 14 TDs



Brown is the No. 3 WR in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/kBtCjCdQbM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

Golding and Co. are in need of playmakers for the 2026 season with multiple wide receivers exhausting their eligibility in 2025 where Brown has emerged as a priority target.

But Ole Miss is also targeting other game-changers with Texas running back Tre Wisner expected to visit Oxford in the coming days.

Wisner comes in as the No. 4 rated running back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of SEC and ACC schools entering the race in his process.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has spent the past three seasons at Texas, where he’s rushed for 1,734 yards on 369 carries - averaging 45.6 yards per game with the Longhorns.

Wisner earned 20 starts in 38 career games in Austin where he also caught 66 passes for 457 yards and two more scores as a dynamic weapon out of the backfield.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Now, he finishes his Texas career with just over 1,700 yards across three seasons after signing with the Longhorns in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle with his process reopening once again.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles have emerged as the two early schools to watch after locking in visits with the Lone Star State native.

Golding and Co. are making their presence felt early in the Transfer Portal with multiple official visitors lined up for the weekend.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: