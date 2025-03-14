ESPN Analyst Praises Ole Miss Football's Jaxson Dart, Gives First Round Grade
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart remains a hot topic with the 2025 NFL Draft inching closer with a myriad of organizations keeping tabs on the former Rebels star.
After handling business at the NFL Combine, the buzz surrounding Dart continued growing with Mock Drafts putting him firmly in the first round conversation.
Now, ESPN analyst, and former NFL quarterback, Dan Orlovsky has echoed the same sentiment in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I still think Cam Ward’s going to go No. 1,” Orlovsky said. “If I was Tennessee that’d be an easy choice for me right now. No. 2 probably ends up being Shedeur Sanders somewhere. I don’t know exactly where, but I’d be surprised if [Dart] got outside that Top 10 world.
“That third quarterback is more than likely gonna be Jaxson Dart. I don’t think Jaxson Dart gets out of the first round.”
Orlovsky sees similarities to multiple NFL signal-callers when it comes to Dart and firmly believes there should be more buzz.
“I watched Jaxson Dart’s tape and I go, ‘What am I missing?’ I actually DM-ed Lane Kiffin; he hasn’t gotten back to me,” Orlovsky said. “But I said, ‘What am I missing about Jaxson Dart?’ Because runner and athlete-wise he reminds me a little bit of Jalen Hurts. He makes some throws on tape you’re like, ‘This is big-time football.’
“Now the hesitation you have is there’s two games, one against Kentucky and one against Florida, where he makes two or three decisions where you’re like, ‘Dude, what are you doing with the football in that moment?’ I don’t love that, but those are conversations you have to have throughout the process with these guys.”
With the 2025 NFL Draft inching closer, NFL Drafr gurus are all aboard the Dart train with a first round grade remaining apparent as April nears.
“I’m a fan of Jaxson Dart,” Orlovsky said. “I don’t think he gets out of the first round. I texted (fellow ESPN analyst) Field Yates, I don’t think he gets to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. The Georgia game, he’s unbelievable, and he throws the ball downfield as well as any quarterback in this draft. He’s super confident in what he’s looking at.”
