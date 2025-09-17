ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Regular Season Schedule
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Week 4 non-conference matchup against the Tulane Green Wave.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the showdown riding a three-game winning streak to open the 2025 season after taking down Georgia State, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
Heading into Week 4, Kiffin and the Rebels are preparing for a unique challenge against the Green Wave in Oxford.
“I just think they play really physical. It’s a really defensive team, you can see it’s a defensive head coach by how physical they play, by the way that they tackle, you can see his you know footprint on that," Kiffin said.
"With the quarterback now, they become even you know more of a problem as a team because he’s so dynamic and can do so many things. Think he set school record Saturday with most rushing touchdowns or something.
"It’s pretty amazing in your third game there and then coming as late as he did after the portal window is closed so it’s a they got a really good team and really challenging. I’m sure they’re watching last week’s film.”
Ole Miss enters Saturday's matchup against Tulane as significant favorites, but what about the remaining contests on the 2025 regular season schedule?
A look into the ESPN Football Power Index percentages for Ole Miss for the remainder of the season.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Lane Kiffin's Take: Thoughts on the Tulane Matchup
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases. Great special teams plays. Obviously, they play good defense and now with this quarterback, you know much different than what — we prepare in the offseason after spring ball for the upcoming opponent so very rare that outside of a portal window you can get a quarterback.
"That’s changed a lot with them. He’s looks like one of the best players in America and they got really good scheme and they they play really hard defense. Same defensive structure and coaching than when we played Troy here. They do a great job tackling. They play really physical. This is one of the better-coached teams in the whole country.”
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 86.8 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 87.3 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 69.5 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 98.7 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 64.7 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 50.0 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 83.9 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 79.6 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 77.9 percent
Ole Miss will square off against the Tulane Green Wave at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels look to remain unblemished to open the 2025 season.
