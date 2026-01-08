ESPN Predicts Winners of Ole Miss vs. Miami, Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP Showdowns
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a College Football Playoff semifinals showdown at State Farm Stadium with all eyes on a National Championship berth.
No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) captured back-to-back wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs to open the postseason, but the stakes are higher once again with Carson Beck and Co. up next on the docket.
“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.
"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.
"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”
Ole Miss and Miami will play the first College Football Playoff semifinal clash on Thursday with Indiana versus Oregon set to square off on Friday.
A look into the College Football Playoff game information and ESPN SP+ predictions for both matchups.
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
College Football Playoff Semifinals Schedule
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
The Predictions: ESPN Edition
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a slight 2.9-point advantage against the Miami Hurricanes - with the SP+ favoring Golding and Co.
SP+ Projection: Ole Miss 28.1, Miami 25.2
In Game 2, it's the Indiana Hoosiers that have a slight three-point advanatage, according to the ESPN SP+ computer model.
SP+ Projection: Indiana 26.7, Oregon 23.7
Now, with all eyes set to be on the College Football Playoff showdowns, Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model has locked in a prediction of Ole Miss versus Indiana in the National Title Game.
More Ole Miss News:
Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Take on Ole Miss and the SEC as Oregon, Indiana Battle in CFP
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20