ESPN Predicts Winners of Ole Miss vs. Miami, Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP Showdowns

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a College Football Playoff semifinals showdown at State Farm Stadium with all eyes on a National Championship berth.

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) captured back-to-back wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs to open the postseason, but the stakes are higher once again with Carson Beck and Co. up next on the docket.

“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.

"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.

"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”

Ole Miss and Miami will play the first College Football Playoff semifinal clash on Thursday with Indiana versus Oregon set to square off on Friday.

A look into the College Football Playoff game information and ESPN SP+ predictions for both matchups.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

College Football Playoff Semifinals Schedule

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Predictions: ESPN Edition

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a slight 2.9-point advantage against the Miami Hurricanes - with the SP+ favoring Golding and Co.

SP+ Projection: Ole Miss 28.1, Miami 25.2

In Game 2, it's the Indiana Hoosiers that have a slight three-point advanatage, according to the ESPN SP+ computer model.

SP+ Projection: Indiana 26.7, Oregon 23.7

Now, with all eyes set to be on the College Football Playoff showdowns, Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model has locked in a prediction of Ole Miss versus Indiana in the National Title Game.

