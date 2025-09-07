ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 2 With Ole Miss Seeing Movement
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) captured a Week 2 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday to remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season.
Despite a slow start from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons and Co., the Rebels battled back to earn a Southeastern Conference win at Kroger Field.
"Proud of our guys. We started poor, were down 10-0. Guys made a heck of a play to convert the 4th down otherwise it’s 10-0 and they’re gonna have the ball in our territory," Kiffin said. "You guys know we play aggressive, but it takes players to make the plays.
"That really, to me, that was a big turn. They’re gonna get the ball back, up 10-0. From there we go on a 30-10 run to the last field goal there at the end. So proud of our guys, how they played wasn’t perfect."
Simmons overcame a pair of interceptions and a 10-0 first quarter deficit to wrap up the first half with 159 yards through the air while going 9-for-16 on passing attempts.
Following the two picks, Simmons went 6-for-7 with 120 yards to send the Rebels into halftime with a 17-13 lead.
From there, it was cruise control for Simmons after getting in a groove and leading the Rebels to a 2-0 start with back-to-back wins in his first career starts.
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed a new Top-25 with the Rebels falling out of the Top-5 after a sluggish 30-23 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2.
Week 2 College Football FPI Rankings
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. USC Trojans
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
There's a new No. 1 in the ESPN Football Power Index with the Oregon Ducks moving up to the top spot after a dominant Week 2 win.
For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program slipped four spots down to the No. 8 slot on Sunday, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Utah Utes
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. LSU Tigers
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. BYU Cougars
18. Arkansas Razorbacks
19. TCU Horned Frogs
20. South Carolina Gamecocks
21. Miami Hurricanes
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Florida Gators
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 3 with an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks next on the docket.
