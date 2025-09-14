ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 3 With Ole Miss Football Staying Put
No. 17 Ole Miss claimed a 41-35 Week 3 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss erupting in his first SEC start.
On Saturday night, the Ferris State transfer went 21-for-29 through the air with 353 passing yards along with 62 yards on the ground to total 415 yards of offense with three scores.
The Division II All-American was sensational for the Rebels in order to propel the program to a 3-0 record start to the season and 2-0 in SEC play.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me. Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here. I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team," Lane Kiffin said on Saturday.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 4 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. USC Trojans
6. Texas Longhorns
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Michigan Wolverines
The Ole Miss Rebels stay put in the latest ESPN Football Power Index Rankings after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers
18. Utah Utes
19. LSU Tigers
20. Auburn Tigers
21. Vanderbilt Commodores
22. BYU Cougars
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
25. TCU Horned Frogs
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program set to host the Tulane Green Wave. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.