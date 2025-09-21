ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 4 With Ole Miss Football Surging
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season after taking down the Tulane Green Wave 45-10 on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Behind a strong outing from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the offense, No. 13 Ole Miss opens the season with four consecutive wins over Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane.
"I thought Trinidad played great. I love the most important thing, not turning the ball over two weeks in a row. If you do that, you win a lot of games. First offense didn’t turn it over back-to-back weeks and he played really clean. No balls on the ground, one sack. We had one last week," Kiffin said.
"So back to back weeks, when you just don’t have negative plays, and he carries the ball 14 times, only loses two yards. Has the one sack, everything else is positive and rushed for 112. So what, 419 total, in three and a half quarters is really good against a defense that’s stopped a lot of people.”
The Rebels handled business in Oxford in Week 4 with the program firing on all cylinders out the gate of the 2025 season.
After a sluggish defensive performance against Arkansas in Week 3, coordinator Pete Golding's unit shined on Saturday night against the Green Wave.
"I’m just really pleased how they performed and in the defense. After a tough week of a lot of criticism, which is extremely fair by how we played last week, to answer that in the style that they did, there’s three, maybe in a row, 4th down stops, which are basically turnovers," Kiffin said.
"When a team’s in 4-down situations, it’s hard to stop them. It’s a lot easier when they’re going to punt. So just really, really happy how they performed.”
Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has updated the Top-25 Power Rankings with the Rebels landing in the Top-10.
The ESPN FPI Top-25 Rankings: Week 4
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. USC Trojans
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
Kiffin and Co. remain in the Top-10 of the ESPN Football Power Index after Week 4 with the program firing on all cylinders across the first quarter of the season.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Michigan Wolverines
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Missouri Tigers
15. Vanderbilt Commodores
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Oklahoma Sooners
18. BYU Cougars
19. LSU Tigers
20. Texas Tech Red Raiders
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers
22. Florida State Seminoles
23. Auburn Tigers
24. Washington Huskies
25. Arkansas Razorbacks
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a Top-25 matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
