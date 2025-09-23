ESPN's FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers Week 5 SEC Clash
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 5 for an SEC matchup against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are clicking on all cylinders to open the 2025 season with the program flaunting an unblemished record across the first four games of the year.
Despite starting quarterback Austin Simmons suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 at Kentucky, the Rebels have seen an offensive eruption across the last two weeks led by signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss.
Chambliss has pieced together back-to-back 400-yard performances after earning his first career starts with the Rebels.
"I love the most important thing - not turning the ball over two weeks in a row. If you do that, you win a lot of games," Kiffin said on Saturday. "First offense didn’t turn it over back-to-back weeks and he played really clean. No balls on the ground, one sack. We had one last week.
"So back to back weeks, when you just don’t have negative plays, and he carries the ball 14 times, only loses two yards. Has the one sack, everything else is positive and rushed for 112. So what, 419 total, in three and a half quarters is really good against a defense that’s stopped a lot of people.”
Now, with a daunting LSU Tigers defense up next on the schedule, Kiffin and Co. are gearing up for a challenging foe in Week 5.
A look into the Week 5 game information, latest betting lines and the ESPN Football Power Index prediction.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick: Ole Miss the Favorite
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will enter Saturday against the LSU Tigers with a 73.3 percent chance of taking home a victory.
The ESPN FPI favors the Rebels in this one with Kiffin and Co. looking to start the 2025 season off to a 5-0 start.
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a critical SEC showdown.
