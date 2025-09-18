ESPN's SP+ Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4
No. 13 Ole Miss continues preparation for a Week 4 clash against the Tulane Green Wave with the pair of programs set to take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are preparing for a physical non-conference matchup with the Rebels piecing together a strong week of practice.
“We’ve had a very physical week of practice, which is needed against this team because these guys play really well,” Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.
“They’re coached extremely well. Shoot, they’re like playing an SEC team. Highly explosive quarterback, dual threat, defense that tackles extremely well, plays really physical. Their scheme is great.
"It’s been proven over a number of places and coach (Jon Sumrall) knows how to win. He’s the fourth-highest winning percentage of any coach right now. I think that’s Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and him.”
Now, with game day inching closer, the predictions are rolling in for the non-conference matchup in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -10.5 (-110)
- Tulane: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -380
- Tulane: +300
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Handles Business
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave with a 86 percent of taking home a win.
Kiffin and Co. are 17-point favorites, according to the expert mode, with a final score prediction of 37-20 in the Ole Miss Rebels' favor.
Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with both programs eyeing statement victories in Week 4.
